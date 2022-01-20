ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 309,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,982,492 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.26.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $57,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

