IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBMS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 544,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 48.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $805.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.