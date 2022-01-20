IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

