IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 161,716 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,570,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 59,702 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,223,950 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,680. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.