IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 646 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $121,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $980.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.14. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

