IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in NextDecade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NextDecade by 69.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NextDecade by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NextDecade by 31.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXT stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

