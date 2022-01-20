IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Pinterest stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,526 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

