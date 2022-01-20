IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,609,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 204,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

