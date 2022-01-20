IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 551.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

