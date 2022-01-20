Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.