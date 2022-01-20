Infraestructura Energética Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Trading Down 2.6%

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IENVF)

Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV engages in the development, construction, and operation of energy projects. It operates through the following segments: Gas and Power. The Gas segment includes natural gas and LPG pipelines and storage, compression of natural gas, ethane transportation for liquid and gas phases, LNG storage, distribution of natural gas and refined products transportation and storage.

