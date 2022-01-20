Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 183.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

