InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InPost has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

INPOY stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. InPost has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.