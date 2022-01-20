Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases 17,844 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 17,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $226.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

