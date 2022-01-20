Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $663,174.42.

On Thursday, January 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 26,279 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $478,277.80.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

