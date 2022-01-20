Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 13,889 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30.

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total value of $41,220,468.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total value of $23,078,021.28.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,713.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,809.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,890.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,824.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

