Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

