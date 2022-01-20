Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
