Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,497,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.24. 1,230,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,895. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

