Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Sells 1,475 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRTX traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.34. 611,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 191,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 76.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

