Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WDAY traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,786. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,854.87, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.50 and its 200 day moving average is $262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

