Inspire Investing LLC Invests $212,000 in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 1,221.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

LendingTree stock opened at $129.52 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

