Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post $300.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.60 million and the highest is $308.50 million. Insulet posted sales of $246.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,178. Insulet has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.00 and its 200 day moving average is $284.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.