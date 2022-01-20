Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after buying an additional 1,420,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.76. 6,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $126.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

