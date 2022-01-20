International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $139.38 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

