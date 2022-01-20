International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 987,806 shares.The stock last traded at $143.05 and had previously closed at $139.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.51.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.