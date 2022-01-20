International Paper (IP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

