inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 102,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in inTEST by 32.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTT. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of INTT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,591. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

