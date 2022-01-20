Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

