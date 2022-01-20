Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 287,010 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $22.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

