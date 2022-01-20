Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 496.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 231,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

