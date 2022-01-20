Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.63

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 131215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.