Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.63

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 131215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $813.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

