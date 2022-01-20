Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.47

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.47 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 218581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

