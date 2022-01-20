Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 136,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,914. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

