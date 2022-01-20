Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,538 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,128% compared to the average volume of 43 call options.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -116.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

