Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 37,688 call options on the company. This is an increase of 21,073% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

VVOS stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $52.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

