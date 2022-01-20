Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,580. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 589,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

