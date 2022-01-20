IOST (IOST) Price Down 5.3% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $503.28 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00326362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00113793 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars.

