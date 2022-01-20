iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 424,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iPower during the third quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth $107,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in iPower during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iPower alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of IPW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. iPower has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.