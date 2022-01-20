IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.16 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.16 ($0.08). 76,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 839,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a PE ratio of -20.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.74.

IQ-AI Company Profile (LON:IQAI)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

