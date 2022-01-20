IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Trading Up 5.1%

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41). Approximately 2,093,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.55 ($0.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.44) target price on shares of IronRidge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.12 million and a PE ratio of -50.00.

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

