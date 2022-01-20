iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,056,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 10.1% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $65,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072,551 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after buying an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after buying an additional 1,448,552 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,628,000 after buying an additional 764,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 308,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,564,504. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

