iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.