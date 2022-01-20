iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of REET opened at $29.00 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06.

