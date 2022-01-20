iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.87

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $127.87 and last traded at $127.93, with a volume of 15042348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

