iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 216,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

GVI opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88.

