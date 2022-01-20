iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $45,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 731,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.