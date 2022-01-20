iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.78

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.78 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 81920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 368,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

