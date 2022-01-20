iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 124,508 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REM opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32.

