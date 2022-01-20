iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 41,966 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the average daily volume of 4,762 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,596,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,961 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

